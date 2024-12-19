Probe launched after huge fire erupts in moving Tezgam Express

LAHORE - Huge fire broke out in a compartment of Tezgam Express on Wednesday morning near Kotlakhpat Railway Station after which the boggie was detached and train was allowed to leave. According to officials, Pakistan Railways has launched the probe to ascertain facts. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Initial investigations by railway and rescue authorities found no evidence of flammable substances in the brake van of the Tezgam Express, officials said on Wednesday.

To ensure a transparent probe, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways formed a three-member committee comprising senior officials to investigate the incident thoroughly. The committee comprising Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Carriage) and Deputy Chief Commercial Manager was instructed to complete its inquiry and submit a report to the railway headquarters within two days.

A Pakistan Railways spokesperson said on Wednesday that all aspects of the incident will be scrutinised, including the possibility of negligence by a private contractor. “If the contractor is found negligent, their performance guarantee will be forfeited, and strict legal action will follow,” the spokesperson affirmed. An FIR was also registered at the Railway Police Station in Lahore. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and all passengers remained unharmed. The spokesperson credited the safety measures implemented by Pakistan Railways over the past year, highlighting that there have been no passenger injuries or fatalities in train fire incidents this year.

The inquiry aims to uncover the root cause of the incident and ensure accountability to maintain the safety and trust of passengers.