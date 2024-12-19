PSB calls for transparency, fairness in POA elections

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of the upcoming elections for the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). In a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the PSB yesterday highlighted procedural issues and governance violations ahead of the Elective General Council meeting scheduled for December 30.

The PSB criticized the POA for failing to make its updated constitution publicly available. With no access to this key document, candidates and stakeholders are left in the dark, creating doubts about the fairness of the process. To complicate matters, the POA only disclosed the electoral college details on December 16, leaving the contestants with little time to prepare.

The letter also flagged concerns over the inclusion of federations facing doping charges and disputes. For example, the suspended Weightlifting Federation was granted voting rights despite violating international anti-doping rules, which the PSB says undermines the credibility of the election. The board further noted that individuals with dual roles in multiple federations are being allowed to vote more than once, raising concerns about possible manipulation.

Another issue is the participation of non-affiliated federations legally barred from representing Pakistan. The PSB pointed out the inclusion of disputed entities like the Boxing Federation, which lacks recognition from international authorities, as a clear violation of election standards.

The PSB has called on the IOC and OCA to ensure the elections follow the principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability outlined in the Olympic Charter. While emphasizing its respect for the independence of sports organizations, the board stressed its role in promoting good governance and integrity in sports administration across Pakistan. With the elections less than two weeks away, the PSB’s move has drawn attention to the process, as stakeholders wait to see if international bodies will address the board’s concerns.