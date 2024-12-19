PTI govt in KP has failed, people dying in Kurram: Marri

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday alleged that the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtukhaw led by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had failed.

Commenting on the situation, PPP leader Shazia Marri expressed concern over the tragic deaths of innocent children in Kurram Agency due to severe shortages of food and medicines.

Citing reports from local doctors, Marri said the lack of essential medical supplies and surgical equipment had claimed the lives of not only children but also many others in the region.

She described the dire situation caused by road blockages, which have resulted in an acute shortage of food and medicines for the local population.

“If major highways are not reopened and secured promptly, the region could face widespread disasters,” she warned, emphasizing the human catastrophe brought about by the ongoing food crisis and road closures.

Marri criticized the previous federal government led by the PTI, accusing it of displaying gross negligence towards the plight of the people. “These events are a stark reflection of the insensitivity of the PTI government. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should feel ashamed of its apathy towards such a tragic situation,” she remarked.

She lamented that despite the suffering, there was no sign of urgency among those in power. “While people were dying in Kurram, PTI leaders were focused on their march towards Islamabad, disregarding their responsibility to address these pressing issues,” she said.

Marri attacked the PTI leadership, claiming they prioritized personal political agendas over the well-being of the public. “The entire PTI leadership has turned a blind eye to these issues in their pursuit of pleasing one individual,” she remarked.

Highlighting the “failure” of PTI’s provincial mandate, she called upon the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hold their elected representatives accountable for the current situation.

She also urged PTI supporters worldwide to demand answers from their party and the provincial government regarding the crisis in Kurram Agency.

“The silence of dozens of ministers and advisers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the Kurram crisis is unacceptable. Instead of addressing the issues, they are busy settling political scores,” she maintained.