Punjab dominates Quaid Games medal tally with 77 gold

LAHORE - Punjab emerged as the top-performing unit at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games held on December 18, securing an impressive 163 medals, including 77 gold, 50 silver, and 36 bronze.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed with a commendable 90 medals, comprising 24 gold, 29 silver, and 37 bronze. Sindh claimed 70 medals, including 14 gold, 25 silver, and 31 bronze, while Balochistan also earned 14 golds among its 60 medals, with 15 silver and 31 bronze.Islamabad accumulated 53 medals, consisting of 5 gold, 11 silver, and 37 bronze. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir wrapped up their campaigns with 22 and 26 medals, respectively.

As per results, Punjab female hockey team exhibited their prowess against Sindh in the final, thrashing them by 16-0 to claim the gold medal. In boys’ hockey event final, Punjab hockey team faced stiff challenge from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before winning the gold medal by 4-2.

In boys’ squash event, Punjab pocketed one gold medal and one silver medal. In taekwondo, Zartasha Asghar and Syed Akmal Mehmood of Punjab won the gold medals. Punjab’s Kalsoom Khan clinched two more gold medals in girls’ table tennis. In boys’ football, Punjab beat Gilgit Baltistan to bag the bronze medal.

Director General of Pakistan Sports BoardMuhammad Yasir Pirzada highlighted that all participating units collectively secured a total of 484 medals – 137gold, 137 silver, and 210 bronze.Applauding the athletes’ outstanding performances, the DG PSB said: “The results reflect the growing focus on promoting sports and nurturing young talent across the nation. The government and PSB remain committed to providing enhanced facilities and opportunities to help our athletes achieve success on international platforms.”

Yasir Pirzada also congratulated all the teams on their commendable performances, emphasizing that the Quaid-e-Azam Games continue to play a pivotal role in promoting unity and competitive spirit among the provinces.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry himself watched the competitions of boys’ and girls’ hockey, taekwondo, squash, badminton and table tennis. He was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the squash event and awarded medals and prizes to the prominent performers. He also announced to provide new hockey sticks and joggers to gold medal winning male and female hockey players.