Thursday, December 19, 2024
Rivals clash claims life of passerby in Faisalabad

Three others also injured in incident

Our Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  A rival clash in the area of Khurarianwala police station claimed life of a passerby in addition to inflicting serious bullet injuries to three others.  Police said here on Wednesday that two rival groups led by Shehzad and Shahbaz indulged in an altercation over an old enmity in Chak No.109-RB which turned into blunt firing on each other.

As a result, a passerby Muhammad Aqeel Butt received serious bullet injuries in his abdomen and died on the spot whereas three injured including Muhammad Shehbaz, Khalid and Asghar were shifted to hospital in critical condition.  Receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed SP Jaranwala Division to probe into the matter and submit its report in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits. Hence, a special team was constituted under supervision of SP Jaranwala who started investigation on scientific lines to trace whereabouts of the accused and arrest thereof, spokesman added.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would setup country’s first ever agriculture & food museum for preserving our great agrarian heritage in addition to showcasing agricultural evolutionary times and culture to the modern technology era.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan on Wednesday while addressing the inaugural session of a workshop titled “Museum” at the Center for Advanced Studies Auditorium UAF.

He said that the university came into existence in 1906 as the Punjab Agricultural College & Research Institute Lyallpur. It was the first agricultural institute of the subcontinent which brought revolution and introduced innovation in the agriculture sector. By the end of the 19th century, the British government had set up the Famine Commission to formulate a strategy to deal with famine and other food challenges, he said, adding that this institution, UAF, was established on the recommendations of famine Commission.

Our Staff Reporter

