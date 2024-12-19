Rs6.5b uplift projects completed in Sindh under PPP regime, Bilawal told

KARACHI - Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar briefed Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the ongoing development initiatives in the province under the PPP regime. During the meeting, Qamar informed Bilawal that development projects worth over Rs6.5 billion had been successfully completed in Sindh. Among the major completed projects were the National Institute of Child Health, the Jhirk Mullah Katiyar Bridge, the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway, and the Thar Coal Mining Project. Qamar further shared that prospective investors from Germany had shown interest in funding initiatives in the farming and water sectors in Sindh. Additionally, the German investors were keen on supporting the development of infrastructure for electric vehicle-charging stations across the province.

Bilawal emphasised that the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto had envisioned Pakistan’s growth and prosperity under the PPP. He said that the successful completion of these projects was a testament to the party’s ongoing commitment to the country’s development. Bilawal also highlighted the swift execution of development schemes in Sindh as a positive and encouraging sign for the province’s future.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah, PPP Director-General Sindh Asad Zamin, and other senior officials from the PPP unit of the Sindh government.