Salman, Saim star in Pakistan’s thrilling win over South Africa

PAARL - Saim Ayub’s stellar second ODI century and Salman Ali Agha’s remarkable all-round performance powered Pakistan to a thrilling win over South Africa in the first ODI at Boland Park on Tuesday. Chasing 240, Pakistan overcame a shaky start to secure victory with three balls to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Salman, who delivered a standout bowling performance earlier with 4-32, anchored the chase with an unbeaten 82 off 90 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes.

Coming in at 60-4, Salman forged a crucial 141-run partnership with opener Saim Ayub, who dazzled with a magnificent 109 off 119 balls, laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes. South Africa broke the stand when Kagiso Rabada dismissed Saim, but Salman held his nerve, crafting an unbroken 33-run stand with Naseem Shah (9*) to guide Pakistan home. For South Africa, Rabada and Ottneil Baartman claimed two wickets each, while Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi chipped in with one apiece.

Earlier, stand-in skipper Aiden Markram opted to bat first against Pakistan’s potent bowling attack. Openers Tony de Zorzi (33) and Ryan Rickelton (36) gave the hosts a promising start with a brisk 70-run stand. However, Salman Ali Agha dismantled the top order with his off-spin, removing both openers and dismissing Rassie van der Dussen and Tristan Stubbs in quick succession.

At 88-4, Markram (35) and Heinrich Klaasen (86) steadied the innings with a 73-run partnership. Klaasen’s lone heroics—featuring seven fours and two sixes—lifted South Africa to a respectable 239-9. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Klaasen late in the innings, while Abrar Ahmed contributed with two wickets.