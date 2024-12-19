Saudi Shura Council delegation arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development to further augment bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh arrived in Pakistan here on Wednesday for a high-level meeting with Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Parliament House. This visit marks a new chapter in the longstanding relationship between the two nations, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Senate Chairman Gilani warmly welcomed Dr Al-Sheikh and his delegation, describing the Saudi Shura Council Chairman as a “true friend” of Pakistan. He expressed optimism that this visit would serve as a pivotal moment in further enhancing the already strong ties between the two countries. “Institutional relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have entered a new era, and the leadership of Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been a great source of support for Pakistan at every stage,” he said. Senator Gilani emphasised the deep cultural, religious and historical bonds shared by the two nations. “The people of Pakistan have a profound respect and affection for Saudi Arabia, rooted in our shared holy sites, historical connections and common values,” he added.

The chairman further underscored the importance of expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, citing trade, investment, defense, energy and education as key areas for growth. He also mentioned his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and said high level engagements provided as opportunity to get understanding of scope of expanding multi-dimensional areas of mutual benefits. Both leaders highlighted the strong spirit of mutual trust and respect that has underpinned their relationship.

Chairman Senate noted that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had consistently supported each other during difficult times, which had laid a solid foundation for enduring friendship. He also urged the need to build on the existing cooperation and strengthen ties through institutional linkages, particularly between the Upper House of Parliament and the Saudi Shura Council. During the meeting, he noted the positive trajectory of trade relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of utilizing opportunities to enhance economic cooperation. He also informed the Saudi delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which aims to streamline investment processes and attract foreign investment.

Chairman Senate was accompanied by senators, including Irfan Siddiqui, Kamil Ali Agha, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Saadia Abbasi, Jan Muhammad, Attaur Rehman, Manzoor Ahmed, Umar Farooq and Sardar Muhammad Umer Gorgaij, alongside Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider. This delegation is part of the broader effort to fortify parliamentary and diplomatic ties between the two nations, the Senate Secretariat statement also said.

Dr. Al-Sheikh expressed his pleasure for visiting Pakistan, noting that Saudi Arabia regards Pakistan as a “sincere friend.” He also conveyed that members of the Saudi Shura Council were deeply impressed by Chairman Gilani’s leadership and expressed hope that this visit would pave the way for even stronger ties between the two countries. “I am confident that exchange of high-level delegations will further strengthen our relationship and institutional collaboration,” he added.