Thursday, December 19, 2024
SBP launches advanced eCIB System (V2)

Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD  - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched the new eCIB System (V2), an advanced version of its Electronic Credit Information Bureau (eCIB). The new system will become operational w.e.f. January 1, 2025 to replace the existing eCIB system. It has been developed to cope with technological advancement and reporting standards aligned with international practices. Under the new system, few additions and amendments have also been introduced in Credit Information Report with the objective to make it more comprehensive. The launch of new eCIB System (V2) reflects SBP’s commitment to leveraging technology to strengthen Pakistan’s financial sector. This initiative is part of SBP’s broader vision to modernise Pakistan’s financial infrastructure and promote economic growth.

