Thursday, December 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SC grants post-arrest bail to woman in phones smuggling case

SC grants post-arrest bail to woman in phones smuggling case
Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to a woman accused of mobile phone smuggling while setting aside the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC). Justice Musarrat Hilali wrote the verdict. It said that the LHC should have kept in mind the accused as being woman before canceling her bail. It further said that the high court should also have to view the criminal record and nature of crime in the judgment. Announcing judgment by giving reference of law is not appropriate in this case, the order said.  The court said that the accused has neither a crime history nor a record of being absconder. It may be mentioned here that 26 iPhones were recovered from the custody of the woman at Lahore airport.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1734505095.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024