SC grants post-arrest bail to woman in phones smuggling case

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to a woman accused of mobile phone smuggling while setting aside the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC). Justice Musarrat Hilali wrote the verdict. It said that the LHC should have kept in mind the accused as being woman before canceling her bail. It further said that the high court should also have to view the criminal record and nature of crime in the judgment. Announcing judgment by giving reference of law is not appropriate in this case, the order said. The court said that the accused has neither a crime history nor a record of being absconder. It may be mentioned here that 26 iPhones were recovered from the custody of the woman at Lahore airport.