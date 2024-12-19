Security plan for Christmas, New Year reviewed

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting of District Emergency Board and District Management Authority was held here on Wednesday with Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani in the chair. The meeting reviewed the disaster management plan and special security and safety arrangements for Christmas Day and New Year 2025. Sumera Rabbani directed that foolproof security arrangements be ensured and that the officers and staff of departments concerned fulfill their responsibilities effectively. She also directed the officers concerned that mechanical rides should not be operated without fitness certificates and that effective measures should be taken to prevent one-wheeling. The Secretary of District Emergency Board and District Management Authority, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, briefed the meeting that a disaster emergency plan had been evolved to prevent possible accidents.

In this regard, 38 ambulances, 7 fire vehicles, 5 rescue and disaster vehicles, and 51 motorcycle ambulances would be operational throughout the district.

He further said that special “key points” would be established at all churches in Bahawalpur district, Qainchi Chowk Yazman, the Zoo, Chowk Munir Shaheed Ahmadpur East, Dera Nawab Sahab, and Chacha Basti Chowk Ahmadpur East.

Additionally, rescue “key points” would be set up across the city to ensure timely response to wheelie incidents. He mentioned that contact number for the rescue control room was 9250500, and the contact number for control room established under the district administration is 9250508.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners and officers from the departments concerned.