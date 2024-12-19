Thursday, December 19, 2024
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi highlights need for democratic stability, systematic reforms

Web Desk
5:51 PM | December 19, 2024
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, leader of the Awam Pakistan Party, underscored the critical role of democracy in ensuring the nation’s stability and called for comprehensive systematic reforms.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Abbasi criticized the current governance structure, pointing out that provinces often act on the directives of the chief minister without broader consultation.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s economic growth has historically flourished during democratic periods.

While acknowledging Ayub Khan’s tenure as a time of growth, Abbasi argued that the outcomes could have been even better under a democratic system.

Abbasi further emphasized the value of practical knowledge and global experience over mere academic qualifications.

Recalling Pakistan’s groundbreaking privatization initiatives, he noted the country’s leadership in privatizing the banking, cement, and fertilizer sectors.

