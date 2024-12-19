Sindh Assembly PAC for urgent steps to save dwellers of dangerous buildings

KARACHI - The Public Accounts Committee of Sindh Assembly Wednesday recommended the provincial government immediate measures for saving hundreds of families having no other option but living in old and dilapidated houses, already declared dangerous by SBCA. Only in Karachi, there were 570 old building declared dangerous but still providing shelter to their owners who, in absence of any alternate option, are reluctant to vacate their homes and abandon their properties for good.

The committee made the recommendations in a meeting presided over by Chairman PAC Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro while reviewing the audit paras pertaining to Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), said a statement issued here. Committee member Syed Farukh Shah, Director General SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi, and other officials attended. Chairman PAC Sindh, Nisar Khuhro stressed the urgency of saving precious human lives and directed Sindh government to take immediate measures and resolve the issue at the earliest as protection of life of a citizens was fundamental right and basic responsibility of the government.

The issue surfaced in the meeting when DG Audit Sindh, raised the relevant audit para and remarked that SBCA has failed in demolishing the dangerous buildings and hundreds of people living in those building under a constant life threat. The SBCA has declared 782 buildings dangerous across Sindh province, of them 570 buildings are located in Karachi, 81 in Hyderabad, 67 in Mirpurkhas, 60 in Sukkur and 4 building in Larkana, Director General SBCA informed the committee adding that owners were not ready to leave their abodes and demand alternate place.

SBCA could not demolish the building with people present inside neither it has authority to provide the alternate to hundreds of affected property owners, he stated.