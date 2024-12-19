Sindh govt announces new policy for number plates

KARACHI - The Sindh government announced a new policy for number plates of private and commercial vehicles. According to the new policy announced by the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, all private vehicles will have white number plates with the Sindh Ajrak design, while commercial vehicles will have yellow number plates with the same design

The Excise department announced that yellow number plates on private vehicles and black number plates on commercial vehicles will no longer be acceptable from April 3, 2025,

The decision to change the number plates is aimed at improving vehicle safety measures and uniform identification.

It’s worth noting that the Sindh government had previously launched a premium number plate initiative, which allowed vehicle owners to purchase exclusive number plates with unique designs and numbers.