SSP visits to review security arrangements for anti-polio drive

MIRPURKHAS - Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Mirpurkhas, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar on Wednesday visited various areas, transit points, fixed points to review security arrangements for the teams of nation wide anti-polio campaign. The SSP appreciated the police personnel performances for providing foolproof security to the polio workers. He termed the security arrangements as satisfactory and instructed the polio teams to continue their work with sincerity to achieve their target to administer polio drops to children in the campaign. On this occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) UT, Talal Khan Qaimkhani, Director Intelligence Bureau (DIB), Jawad Dal and the concerned Station house officers(SHOs) were present.