Students demand college’s affiliation with UoP

Peshawar - Students of the Postgraduate College, Landi Kotal, have demanded that the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa affiliate their institution with the University of Peshawar (UoP) in their best interest.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the head of the college students’ union, Muhammad, flanked by other office bearers, including Muhammad Shoaib, Shahan Shinwari, Daud, and others, strongly condemned the decision of the incumbent government to affiliate colleges from the merged tribal districts with FATA University.

They argued that the decision not only violates the rules of the Higher Education Commission but also that FATA University is still unrecognized and has poor performance in university rankings. They expressed concern that this decision could jeopardize the future of the 400 students currently enrolled at the college.

“We have conveyed our grievances to the Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Auqaf, and the Member of the Provincial Assembly from our constituency, but to no avail,” they remarked.

The students threatened to suspend teaching and learning activities not only in the Postgraduate College but also to forcibly lock the girls’ college. They also announced plans for a protest sit-in in front of the college’s main gate.

The students urged the members of parliament and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education to revoke the decision to affiliate Postgraduate College, Landi Kotal, with FATA University, and to save their precious time, which is currently being wasted in agitation and protests. It is worth mentioning that December 31, 2024, is the last date to pay the affiliation fee to the University of Peshawar.