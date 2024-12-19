Textile exports rise by 10.51pc to $7.607b: PBS

ISLAMABAD - Textile exports witnessed an increase of 10.51 percent during the first five months of the current financial year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The textile exports from the country were recorded at $7,607.263 million during July-November (2024-25) against the exports of $6,883,595 million during July-November (2023-24). The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the export of which increased by 4.18 percent to $815.849 million from $783.087 million while the export of knitwear surged by 18.42 percent to $2,173.933 million from $1,835.780 million.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included bed wear, the export of which rose by 15.05 percent to $1,324.011 million from $1,150.777 million, towels by 7.08 percent to $441.746 million from $412.544 million, tents, canvas, and tarpaulin up by 9.63 percent to $53.243 million this year compared to the exports of $48.567 million last year. Similarly, the export of readymade garments grew by 23.10 percent to $1,687.388 million from $1,370.732 million, art, silk and synthetic textile rose by 10.50 percent to $161.405 million from $146.067 million, made up articles (excl towels and bed wear) increased by 11.61 percent to $326.905 million from $292.890 million while the export of other textile materials went up by 4.70 percent to $306.084 million from $292.331 million. The textile commodities that witnessed negative trade growth included cotton yarn, the exports of which declined by 38.70 percent to $302.366 million from $493.278 million, whereas the export of raw cotton and cotton carded or combed dipped by 100 percent from 39.733 million and 0.586 million respectively to zero export during the months under review. The exports of yarn other than cotton yarn declined by 16.78pc to $14.333 million from $17.223 million.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the textile exports witnessed an increase of 10.81 percent during November 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The textile exports from the country during November 2024 were recorded at $1,461.072 million against the exports of $1,318.536 million in November 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the textile exports from the country, however, witnessed a decrease of 10.14 percent during November 2024 as compared to the exports of $1,625.875 million recorded in October 2024, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 12.57 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year. Exports during July-November (2024-25) were recorded at $13.691 billion against $12.162 billion during July-November (2023-24), according to PBS data. On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 3.90 percent by growing from $21.503 million last year to $22.342 million during the first five months of the current year. Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $8.651 billion against the deficit of $9.341 billion last year, showing a decrease of 7.39 percent.

Food group exports increase by 19.58pc

Food group exports from the country during the first 05 months of the current financial year grew by 19.58 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year. During the period from July-November, 2024, food commodities worth $3.155 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $2.638 billion of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The exports of commodities including rice increased by 35.40 percent as it was recorded at 2.377 million tonnes valued at $1.515 billion as compared to the exports of 244,664 metric tonnes worth $286.778 million of the same period of the last year, it added. Meanwhile, the fish and fish preparations exports grew by 0.21 percent as 75,314 metric tonnes of fish and fish production worth $162.334 million were also exported as compared to the exports of 72,600 metric tonnes valued at $162.00 million in the same period of the last year, it said.

In the first five months of the current financial year, the exports of fruits grew by 3.47 percent and vegetables by 24.88 percent respectively as the country earned $132.577 million by exporting about 220.705 metric tonnes of fruits and $110.221 million by exporting over 338.173 metric tonnes of vegetable, data revealed. The other commodities which, recorded positive growth in their respective exports included tobacco by 348.48 percent, sugar by 833.68 percent, meat and meat products by 2.80 percent, it said.

Over 20,771 metric tonnes of tobacco valued at $75.116 million, 353,550 metric tonnes of sugar worth $196.717 million, 47,503 metric tonnes of meat and meat preparation valued at $201.586 million were exported during the first five months of the current financial year.

On the other hand, the food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 11.13 percent and it was recorded at $2.977 billion as against the imports of $3.350 billion of the corresponding period of the last year.