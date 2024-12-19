Thursday, December 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two people arrested for refusing anti-polio vaccine

December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Two people were arrested in Karachi for ‘refusal’ to anti-polio drops during a nationwide drive against the crippling disease. As per details, two individuals in Karachi were arrested for refusing to vaccinate their children against polio. The suspects, identified as Saad Ashraf and his employee Shan, were apprehended by Nazimabad police.

Both have been booked under charges of interfering in state’s matters. The ongoing campaign marks the final polio vaccination drive of the year, aiming to immunize 45 million children across the country.

The rise in polio cases remains a significant concern, as Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last two countries where the poliovirus continues to threaten public health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), polio is a potentially fatal virus that can cause lifelong paralysis in affected individuals. Authorities have intensified efforts to ensure compliance with vaccination programs to eradicate the disease.

Rs6.5b uplift projects completed in Sindh under PPP regime, Bilawal told

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1734505095.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024