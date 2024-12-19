Two people arrested for refusing anti-polio vaccine

KARACHI - Two people were arrested in Karachi for ‘refusal’ to anti-polio drops during a nationwide drive against the crippling disease. As per details, two individuals in Karachi were arrested for refusing to vaccinate their children against polio. The suspects, identified as Saad Ashraf and his employee Shan, were apprehended by Nazimabad police.

Both have been booked under charges of interfering in state’s matters. The ongoing campaign marks the final polio vaccination drive of the year, aiming to immunize 45 million children across the country.

The rise in polio cases remains a significant concern, as Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last two countries where the poliovirus continues to threaten public health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), polio is a potentially fatal virus that can cause lifelong paralysis in affected individuals. Authorities have intensified efforts to ensure compliance with vaccination programs to eradicate the disease.