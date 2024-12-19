Ufone, ConnectHear Partner to deliver AI-powered assistive technologies for disaster response

Islamabad - Ufone 4G, a leading telecommunications provider in Pakistan announced a partnership with ConnectHear, South Asia’s leading assistive technology startup, aimed at transforming disaster response for deaf communities across the country. Backed by funding from the GSMA Innovation Fund for Humanitarian Challenges, the initiative will utilise cutting-edge AI technology to ensure that deaf individuals have access to life-saving information during emergencies such as floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

In Pakistan, where over 10 million people are deaf or hard of hearing, the need for inclusive communication tools during emergencies is critical. Recent reports show that Pakistan is amongst the ten most affected countries by climate-related disasters, with over 30 million people impacted by severe floods in 2022 alone. During such disasters, communication networks are often disrupted, and vital information fails to reach those who need it most. This creates significant risks for deaf individuals, who are frequently excluded from early warning systems due to communication barriers.

To address this, the Ufone 4G – ConnectHear partnership will focus on enhancing ConnectHear’s virtual interpretation services to function in low-connectivity environments and developing an AI-powered system that automatically generates early warning messages in sign language. These advancements will allow deaf individuals to receive critical, real-time updates during emergencies, bridging the gap in disaster communication for this underserved segment of the population.

Ufone’s extensive telecom network, which serves over 26 million subscribers across Pakistan, will play a key role in disseminating the AI-generated sign language alerts, ensuring that early warning messages reach deaf individuals nationwide. As part of this collaboration, Ufone 4G will also zero-rate the ConnectHear app on its network, meaning that users can access these essential services without needing a data package or mobile balance. This will break down financial and technical barriers, ensuring that even the most vulnerable individuals are not left behind during disasters. During a signing ceremony, Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G, stated, At Ufone 4G, we believe that access to timely and accurate information during emergencies is not just a service but a lifeline. Our collaboration with ConnectHear represents a bold step towards ensuring inclusivity in disaster response.

By enabling AI-driven sign language alerts and providing zero-rated access to the ConnectHear app, we are removing barriers that often isolate vulnerable communities during critical times. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology for meaningful impact, creating a safer and more connected Pakistan for everyone.

“ConnectHear has been at the forefront of assistive technology for deaf individuals in the region for nearly a decade. This partnership with Ufone 4G, supported by GSMA, allows us to extend our reach and ensure that our AI-powered services remain accessible even during the most challenging circumstances,” said Arhum Ishtiaq, Co-Founder and CTO of ConnectHear. He further added, “By optimising our services for low-bandwidth environments and generating automated sign language alerts, we are ensuring that deaf communities receive the life-saving information they need in real time. We are thankful to our partners and look forward to a successful delivery of this first-of-its-kind project.”

Phillipe Bellordre, Head of Innovation Fund, GSMA, shared his thoughts, “The GSMA Innovation Fund for Humanitarian Challenges is designed to spark transformative solutions that address real-world challenges, and this partnership is a shining example of that vision. By equipping deaf individuals with tools to access life-saving information through AI-powered alerts and low-bandwidth innovations, this initiative demonstrates the power of technology in bridging critical gaps. At GSMA, we are proud to support a project that not only saves lives but also sets a precedent for inclusive disaster preparedness worldwide.”

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Humanitarian Challenges plays a vital role in this project by providing the funding necessary to develop and deploy these innovative technologies. GSMA, which represents over 750 mobile operators and 400 companies globally, focuses on supporting mobile-based solutions that improve humanitarian outcomes for vulnerable populations. Their investment allows ConnectHear to optimise its AI platform to function effectively in low-bandwidth environments and create automated sign language alerts in collaboration with humanitarian agencies. This support aligns with GSMA’s broader mission to leverage mobile technologies for the greater good, particularly in times of crisis.

This initiative sets a new standard for inclusive disaster response, combining the power of AI, mobile technology, and cross-industry collaboration. The successful implementation of this project in Pakistan will serve as a model for other countries and humanitarian organisations looking to improve disaster preparedness for vulnerable populations.