US announces more sanctions on Pakistan’s missile programme

WASHINGTON - The United States on Wednesday said it was imposing additional sanctions related to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, targeting four entities that it said were contributing to the proliferation or delivery of such weapons. “The United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern,” the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

“In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery,” it said.

According to the statement, the National Development Complex (NDC), located in Islamabad, Pakistan, has worked to acquire items in furtherance of Pakistan’s long range ballistic missile program – including special vehicle chassis intended to be used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles and missile testing equipment. The United States assesses NDC is responsible for Pakistan’s development of ballistic missiles, including the SHAHEEN-series ballistic missiles. Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, located in Karachi, Pakistan, has worked for NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program. Affiliates International, located in Karachi, Pakistan, has facilitated procurements of missile-applicable items for NDC and others in support of Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

Rockside Enterprise, located in Karachi, Pakistan, has worked for NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program.