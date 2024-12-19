Wildlife Endangered

A crucial issue that demands attention is the relentless killing of innocent animals, often driven by the selfish passions of the wealthy. Is it fair to value someone’s hobby over another living being’s life? These defenceless creatures have the right to live, yet they are mercilessly hunted, pushing many species to the brink of extinction.

Such senseless acts are not only cruel but also harmful to our ecosystem. If we cannot actively work to protect wildlife, we must at least refrain from worsening their plight. The government of Pakistan must take serious action to curb this issue and ensure the preservation of these speechless creatures.

SHAHAB MALIK,

Balochistan.