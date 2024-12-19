Thursday, December 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Wildlife Endangered

December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

A crucial issue that demands attention is the relentless killing of innocent animals, often driven by the selfish passions of the wealthy. Is it fair to value someone’s hobby over another living being’s life? These defenceless creatures have the right to live, yet they are mercilessly hunted, pushing many species to the brink of extinction.

Such senseless acts are not only cruel but also harmful to our ecosystem. If we cannot actively work to protect wildlife, we must at least refrain from worsening their plight. The government of Pakistan must take serious action to curb this issue and ensure the preservation of these speechless creatures.

SHAHAB MALIK,

Balochistan.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1734505095.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024