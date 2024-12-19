Thursday, December 19, 2024
ZAB case a dark chapter in judicial history: CJP

ZAB case a dark chapter in judicial history: CJP
December 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has raised concerns about significant lapses in the trial of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, terming the case a ‘dark chapter’ in the country’s judicial history.

In an additional note, Justice Afridi partially agreed with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s observations regarding the infamous trial.

Justice Afridi noted that while he reviewed the opinions of former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other judges, he largely agreed with Justice Masoor Ali Shah’s remarks. However, he emphasised that the Supreme Court’s advisory jurisdiction under Article 186 limits its scope in such matters.

Referring to flaws in the trial, the chief justice observed that both the trial court and appellate court had failed to uphold fair trial standards.

He highlighted procedural breaches, stating that under Pakistan’s criminal procedure laws, a murder trial could not have been directly conducted in the high court.

Justice Yahya Afridi further pointed out that former Chief Justice Nasim Hasan Shah, now deceased, had admitted to external pressures influencing the verdict in the ZA Bhutto case.

He called this revelation a “regrettable chapter” in Pakistan’s judicial history, undermining public trust in the judiciary.

The chief justice praised dissenting judges of the time, including Justices Dorab Patel, Mohammad Haleem, and Safdar Shah, for their courageous stand against the prevailing pressures.

Although their dissenting notes did not alter the outcome, Justice Afridi said they upheld the judiciary’s impartiality and underscored its critical role in maintaining the rule of law.

Justice Afridi concluded that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto trial lacked due process, cautioning that failure to address such miscarriages of justice could continue to erode public confidence in the legal system.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1734505095.jpg

