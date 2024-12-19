Thursday, December 19, 2024
Zain bowls Paragon Cricket Club to 8-wicket win over MP Gymkhana
Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Paragon Cricket Club secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory over MP Gymkhana Cricket Club in a fixture of the North Zone Cricket Championship at Kashmir Crown Ground, Shahdra. MP Gymkhana, batting first, managed just 118 runs before being bowled out in 26.5 overs. M Akber top-scored with 31 runs, while Hassan Zulfiqar hit 29. Paragon’s bowling attack was spearheaded by Zain ul Hassan, who clinched 4 wickets for 16. Hafiz Ahmed and Tabish each bagged 2 wickets. In reply, Paragon Cricket Club chased down the target losing two wickets in 14 overs. Qamer Zaman made unbeaten 80, while Ali Zuraiz Asif struck unbeaten 26. Zain was named man of the match. Asif Aziz, President of Paragon Cricket Club, presented the cash prizes to both Zain ul Hassan and Qamer Zaman.

