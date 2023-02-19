Share:

Ensuring the safety and security of digital data is crucial to realizing the digital vision for Pakistan. A digital landscape without adequate safety mechanisms and prone to data breaches requires swift action to make this vision a reality. The recent breach of personal data of Pakistani residents by up to 14 apps in the Google Play Store highlights the urgent need for better online safety measures. While Nadra quickly issued a letter to Google for the removal of these apps, the incident raises important discussions around data privacy.

Although Google has taken down the deceptive apps, it is important to deliberate on how easily the breach occurred to take appropriate measures. Nadra can launch a communication campaign to leverage this incident and educate the public on potential data breaches. The institution has introduced an artificial intelligence system to protect personal data, and the chairman has stated that “super-access” to personal data is now inaccessible to even Nadra employees. However, these efforts may not yield the desired results without adequate public awareness.

As technology advances and data collection increases, ensuring the security of personal data is critical for successful digitization. If data collection is insecure, the process of digitization becomes counterproductive. In this case, the breach occurred within existing federal data privacy laws, making data recovery impossible. To prevent such incidents in the future, preventive measures like campaigning, education, and technical safety mechanisms should be implemented. Restricting access to information through encryption, firewalls, and other measures within the existing database can also strengthen the overall system. Additionally, training and awareness campaigns must be launched to inform the public of existing laws and to help them distinguish between deceptive and legitimate apps. It is good that the apps have been removed for now but the possibility of similar apps still being available cannot be ignored.