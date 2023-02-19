Share:

FAISALABAD - The food safety teams dumped over 2,280 li­tres of contaminated milk here on Saturday. The PFA teams taking action under section 13 of Punjab Food Authority Act, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on 13 vehicles for trans­porting adulterated milk.

They also inspected 47 milk shops and imposed a fine of Rs 44,000 to shopkeepers for violation of SoPs. According to official sources, the teams after setting up pickets at different entry points of the city stopped 71 milk supply vehicles and checked milk over 13,925 litres in a mobile testing lab.