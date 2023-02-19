Share:

ISLAMABAD - A three-member fact finding committee has been formed to probe the killing of two men on a po­lice picket during an “alleged encounter” at D-12 Sector of federal capital, informed sources on Sat­urday. District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Terri­tory (ICT) issued the notification to form the com­mittee, they said. District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) issued the notice to form the committee on the complaints of parents/ heirs of two men Iqbal Khan and Nawab Khan—who were shot dead by police while accusing them of raping a girl in F-9 Park—accused police of killing their siblings after picking them from nearby their homes. They said their siblings were innocent and had not committed any crime and even though po­lice killed them in a “fake encounter.”

The three-member committee comprised Assis­tant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Special Branch of Islamabad police, sources said. A day earlier, heirs and parents of the two suspects Nawab Khan and Iqbal Khan assem­bled outside the Police Station Golra and staged a protest demo against police for killing two men in an encounter in a hasty manner and without pro­ducing them before any court of law.