ISLAMABAD - A three-member fact finding committee has been formed to probe the killing of two men on a police picket during an “alleged encounter” at D-12 Sector of federal capital, informed sources on Saturday. District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) issued the notification to form the committee, they said. District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) issued the notice to form the committee on the complaints of parents/ heirs of two men Iqbal Khan and Nawab Khan—who were shot dead by police while accusing them of raping a girl in F-9 Park—accused police of killing their siblings after picking them from nearby their homes. They said their siblings were innocent and had not committed any crime and even though police killed them in a “fake encounter.”
The three-member committee comprised Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Special Branch of Islamabad police, sources said. A day earlier, heirs and parents of the two suspects Nawab Khan and Iqbal Khan assembled outside the Police Station Golra and staged a protest demo against police for killing two men in an encounter in a hasty manner and without producing them before any court of law.