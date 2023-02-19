Share:

MULTAN - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 72 connec­tions of defaulters during a special operation launched here on Saturday. WASA recovery teams under the supervision of Managing Director Chaudhary Mu­hammad Danish, launched a special operation against de­faulters. The circle in charge of all 15 circles disconnected 72 connections of default­ers in sewerage and water supply bills. The team also sent challans to the special judicial magistrate WASA against 95 big defaulters for further legal action against the violators. MD WASA di­rected recovery officials to ensure 100 per cent recov­ery from defaulters adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.