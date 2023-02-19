Share:

LAHORE-Bahria College Karsaz won the 6th Commissioner Karachi Cup Girls Basketball title after defeating Dropouts Club by 29-23 points in the final played at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh.

While Falcon Club won the third position by beating Bahria Nore-1 by 22-18 points. In these matches, Hafsa Jamal, Ayman Shahid, Haqiqa Nadeem, Maryam Zahid, Ayesha Zia, Sada Afzal, Anumta Zulfiqar and Hania Khan showed their best game.

In the first semifinal of the boys event, Bahria Club defeated Usman Club by 49-41 points. From winning club, Aoun Akram scored 23 points, Danish Khan 11, Ammar Wasim 10 points. From the losing club, Mubariz Ahmed scored 10 points while Faraz Hussain and Hamza Khawaja scored 10 points each. In the second semifinal, Karachi Basketball Club beat Arambagh Club by 31-36 points. From the winning team, Zain Tanveer scored 12 points, Rajkumar Lakhwani 11 and Saad Shamsi 10 points. For the losing side, Hassan Iqbal scored 10 points, Hassan Ali 8 and Abdul Samad scored 8 points.

Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon will distribute the 6th Commissioner Karachi Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament awards as well as Brig Rashid Ali Malik Best Performance Award among the top performers. During the matches, Amir Sharif, Tariq Hussain, Adnan Salehin, M Ashraf were referees while Naeem Ahmed, Michael Turner, Mumtaz Ahmed and M Usman performed the duties of technical officials.

The teams were introduced with KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, M Yaqub AC Civil Lines, Abdul Hanan Bhutto and others.