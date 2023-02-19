Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Employees and Work­ers Grand Alliance has rejected the forceful and unjust deduction from the salaries of provincial government employees for the earthquake affect­ees of Turkiye and Syria.

A statement issued by the Central Secretariat of Balochistan Employ­ees and Workers Grand Alliance here on Saturday says that fed­eral government and other sister provinces had notified to deduct one day salary from grade-17 and above officers for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria, but instead of pursuing the notification of federal government, the Govern­ment of Balochistan unjustly de­ducted one day salary from grade-1 to grade-19 employees of the pro­vincial government.

It added, “The Government of Balo­chistan always increases monthly pay and pensions of the provincial government employees in the budget in accordance with the notification issued by the federal government in the wake of federal budget, but, the deduction is made by the provincial government at its own whim.”

Demanding from the authorities of the provincial government to review its decision and deduct the salaries of the provincial government employ­ees in accordance with the deduction made by the federal government and other sister provinces, it said that if the provincial government did not review its decision, Balochistan Em­ployees and Workers Grand Alliance would challenge the decision of the provincial government before the High Court of Balochistan.