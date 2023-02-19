Share:

LAHORE -BN Polo will take on Master Paints in the main final of the 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners here at Jinnah Polo Fields today (Sunday). According to Jinnah Polo Club President Col Shoaib Aftab (R), a total of eight teams featured in this high-goal tournament and after tough competitions, BN Polo and Master Paints booked berths in the main final. While Diamond Paints will compete against Master Paints/Newage Cables in the subsidiary final. Team BN Polo consists of Roberto Iturrioz Arias, Baber Naseem, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Tito Ruiz Guinazu while Team Master Paints comprises Sufi Muhammad Amir, Agha Musa Ali Khan, Pelagio Balazaldi and Manuel Crespo.