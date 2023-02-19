Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Skindar Sultan Raja has accepted the invitation by President Arif Alvi for a consultative meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Monday, 20th February) which would decide the dates of the general elections in the country. Credible sources told The Nation that the Chief Election Commissioner, despite expressing reservations on the letter written to him by the President, has conveyed to the Presidency about his willingness to meet the President. President Alvi earlier in a second letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner expressed his displeasure on CEC for not responding to his earlier letter written to him on the same matter.

The Chief Election Commissioner would now meet the President tomorrow (Monday, 20th February) and would apprise him of the response of the Governors of KP and Punjab on holding provincial assembly elections. The issue of the dates for national assembly elections would also be discussed in the meeting called by the President. The meeting is expected to be attended by the Attorney General, legal team of the Presidency and other senior officials. Sources said after consultations with stakeholders President Alvi could announce the dates for general elections in the country.