Share:

KARACHI - Federal IT and Telecommuni­cation Minister Syed Aminul Haque has said that the estab­lishment of the Centre of Excel­lence in Gaming and Animation (CEGA) at NED University is a gift from the Ministry of IT to the youth of this city.

The gaming and animation industry in the world has a volume of more than 500 bil­lion dollars, of which Pakistan’s share is limited to only 50 million dollars. We hope that through the CEGA, Pakistan will be able to turn its short seg­ment into a big one in the gam­ing and animation industry.

He expressed these views while addressing the MoU sign­ing ceremony held in NED Uni­versity Karachi. The MoU was signed by Asim Shahryar Hu­sain, CEO Ignite National Tech­nology Fund, a public sector company affiliated with Minis­try of IT and Telecom (MoITT) and Syed Ghazanfar Hussain, Registrar NED University Kara­chi. The event was attended by officials from Ministry of IT and Telecom, Ignite, NED University Karachi and professionals from industry and academia.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Aminul Haque welcomed the establishment of CEGA, stating that the government is committed to supporting the growth of the technology and creative industries in Pakistan, and the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Gam­ing and Animation is a step in the right direction.

He believed that Pakistan has great potential to meet both demand and supply side of the gaming and animation indus­try. “We believe that this initia­tive will provide the necessary skills and platform to the youth of Pakistan to contribute to the gaming and animation industry while also aiding the country’s economy,” he maintained. He said that the gaming and anima­tion industry has seen tremen­dous growth owing to the avail­ability of the internet, satellite TV, mobile devices, social media, and growing demand for enter­tainment, gaming, animation movies, and visual effects. CEGA will provide a platform to the tech and arts industry to come forward, learn and enhance their gaming and animation skills and will also aid the national econo­my to capture the market share in billion-dollar worldwide gam­ing and animation industry.

“In this most important event today, I am happy that an impor­tant step is being taken towards the realization of this dream, in which I am paving the way for the development and development of not only Karachi but the coun­try and the nation,” IT minister added. Haque said that Karachi which contribute 67 percent of the revenue in the country’s econ­omy i.e. runs the entire country. No serious steps have ever been taken to run this city and for the welfare and development of its residents. MQM is the only party which, whenever the power and resources were available, first did exemplary work for the urban ar­eas of Sindh including Karachi.

He said, “The reason is that like many areas of IT, it has always been neglected in the past. But on the policy and direction of our party, while on the one hand I launched the same projects for the four provinces without dis­crimination during my ministry, the most important projects were also launched for the people of Karachi.” Describing the details of the project, the minister said that the State of the Art Centre of Ex­cellence and Animation and Gam­ing established at NED University on 13 thousand square feet will cost Rs1.5 billion and will be func­tional in next 6 months.

The most expensive animation and gaming courses will be pro­vided to 2,000 students annu­ally through this centre through physical and virtual attendance. The centre will also host 20 start-ups every year, which will not only provide an ideal envi­ronment for the talented with imaginative abilities but also provide an easy observation for new learners. This centre will also provide space to 50 compa­nies working in gaming and ani­mation, which will enable them to do their work with better ad­aptation and technology and al­low students to share their ideas and work methods with them. Practical opportunity to know will also be available.

Aminul Haque further said that alongwith this centre, Pakistan’s first modern Virtual Production Studio is also being established at a cost of Rs1 billion. This stu­dio will enable our talented pro­fessionals to produce world-class gaming and animation project with the help of state-of-the-art cameras and equipment.

Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chancellor (VC) NED Univer­sity, commended the initiative and stressed the importance of providing a dedicated platform for youth to hone their gaming and animation skills. He said, “As an educational institution, we recognise the importance of fostering creativity and techni­cal expertise among our youth. The gaming and animation in­dustry is a dynamic and grow­ing sector, and CEGA has the potential to drive innovation and job creation in Pakistan.”

Syed Junaid Imam, Member IT MoITT, stated that the establish­ment of the Centre of Excellence exclusively for Gaming and Ani­mation (CEGA) by Ministry of IT and Telecom and Ignite National Technology Fund represents a significant step forward for the gaming and animation industry of Pakistan. Through CEGA as an enabler, our goal will be to take Pakistan’s gaming and ani­mation exports to $500 million within the next five years.