MARDAN - Provincial information secretary of the Schools Officers’ Association, Hafiz Zubair Ahmed appreciated the efforts of the Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan. Speaking with the media Hafiz Zubair, chairman of the Education Council Mardan, stated that Farid Ahmad Khattak’s active leadership in dedicating the Mardan Board platform for examinations to students, as well as their creativity and co-curricular literary and non-literary activities, is a very positive and commendable initiative.

He claimed that within two months of taking office, Farid Khattak won the hearts of the students by holding an education expo for career counselling. He also stated that by making space available for sports activities, a high-quality gymnasium and sports courts were made available to students in schools and colleges.

He also stated that on March 18, a large-scale science gala will be held to highlight the hidden creativity among students in schools and colleges through practicals of scientific subjects, for which an organising committee will be formed.