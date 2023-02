Share:

LAHORE, Feb 18 - The Lahore Waste Management Com­pany (LWMC) would provide extraordinary cleanliness services for the congregation in Raiwind. According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, the company had formulated a com­prehensive plan prior to the event and was working according to it. According to the plan, the LWMC would pro­vide special cleaning facilities from Satur­day, Feb 18, to March 5.