QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office on Saturday. He also expressed his sor­row over the martyrdom of LEAs officials and two civilians in the terrorist in­cident.The CM said that the Sindh Police thwarted the terrorist attack with cour­age and bravery and also paid tribute to the Sindh Police for bringing the ter­rorists to justice. He said that our determined and brave security forces were achieving success against terrorists. He expressed condolence and sympathy to the families of the mar­tyrs. The CM prayed to Al­lah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with forti­tude and early recovery of the injured.