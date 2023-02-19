Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) meeting at CM office in which progress on the on­going development projects worth 1.42 billion of PSCA was reviewed. The programme for the in­stallation of cameras on 500 new sites in Lahore was reviewed during the meeting. Service struc­ture and package of Police Communication Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority was mulled.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting said that cameras of Rawalpindi and Multan have been linked with Safe City Lahore for the effective monitoring of PSL. Mohsin Naqvi in­timated that PSL is monitored through 550 spe­cial cameras adding that foolproof security ar­rangements have been made for the PSL matches.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that holding PSL in a peaceful and an excellent environment is being ensured. Mohsin Naqvi while directing to provide best traffic plan through Intelligent Traffic Man­agement System asserted that expeditious steps should be taken for complete restoration of Pun­jab Safe Cities Authority cameras. Caretaker CM also granted approval to other matters relating to Punjab Safe Cities Authority. MD PSCA Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting. Inspector General of Police, Ad­ditional Chief Secretary(Home),CCPO, Secretary Finance, Chairman P&D,DGPR and concerned of­ficials attended the meeting.

CM PUNJAB PAYS TRIBUTES TO MARTYRED PERSONNEL OF RANGERS AND POLICE

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the martyred personnel of Rang­ers and police during terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief. Caretaker CM ac­knowledged that the brave sons of sacred home­land by laying down their precious lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the martyred personnel faced the ter­rorists with valour and bravery and sent them to hell. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympa­thy with the heirs of the martyred adding that the Punjab government is standing with the families of the martyred in this hour of grief.