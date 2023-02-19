Share:

PESHAWAR - Pervaiz Sabat Khel, the newly appointed Commissioner Bannu Division, has stated that all government officials should make public service their motto and address their legitimate demands immediately to resolve public issues quickly. He stated that all resources will be used to complete the seventh census on a real basis with full authenticity and reliability so that the census will be a landmark for the country’s development and planning in the future.

As a result, law and order will be strengthened further. He expressed these sentiments shortly after taking over as Commissioner Bannu Division. Secretary to Commissioner Bannu Noorul Amin, Assistant to Commissioner Development Gul Nawaz, and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Nasimullah Shah were present. on this occasion, Secretary to Commissioner Noor Ul Amin detailed the overall administrative issues to Commissioner Bannu Division who expressed satisfaction and requested additional information to facilitate goal achievement.