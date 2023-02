Share:

FAISALABAD - The district administration has launched a crackdown against fertiliser dealers in­volved in overcharging from farmers, here on Saturday.

A spokesperson for district administra­tion said that the teams headed by assis­tant commissioners arrested two dealers, 6 booked and sealed 4 shops in a day-long activity in the district.

They also imposed a fine of Rs 131,000 during 51 raids and recovered 1800 bags of urea fertilisers from two warehouses