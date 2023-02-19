Share:

QUETTA - Quetta Counter Terror­ism Department (CTD) foiled a terror bid in the city and arrested a female suicide bomber laden with IEDs and explosives mate­rial. According to the CTD spokesperson on Saturday, the CTD team conducted an intelligence-based op­eration in a Lady’s Park near Satellite Town and ar­rested a suspected woman. The arrested terrorist had planned large-scale sabo­tage in the city. A suicide jacket containing four ki­logrammes of explosive material was recovered from her possession. The spokesperson added that she was transferred to an unknown location for fur­ther investigation. “Impor­tant revelations are expect­ed in the investigation,” he further added.