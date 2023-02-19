QUETTA - Quetta Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a terror bid in the city and arrested a female suicide bomber laden with IEDs and explosives material. According to the CTD spokesperson on Saturday, the CTD team conducted an intelligence-based operation in a Lady’s Park near Satellite Town and arrested a suspected woman. The arrested terrorist had planned large-scale sabotage in the city. A suicide jacket containing four kilogrammes of explosive material was recovered from her possession. The spokesperson added that she was transferred to an unknown location for further investigation. “Important revelations are expected in the investigation,” he further added.
