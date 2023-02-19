Share:

LAKKI Marwat - Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar kicked off the fundraising campaign for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and syria at a meeting held in the premises of the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai. On the occasion haji rehmdil Khan, a contractor and brother of JUI-F former Mpa Munawar Khan, donated rs100000 to help the earthquake victims.

The meeting was attended among others by additional DC Finance and planning Najibullah Khan, additional DC relief hahibullah Khan, additional aC Gohar Ali, DEOs Ilyas Khattak and Farzana Sardar, bar president Asif Iqbal Advocate, officials of line departments, local bodies’ members and trader organisations’ representatives. An official told the meeting that the Social Welfare Department had set up three aid collection camps in the district under the supervision of district administration.

He said that the administration officials had also held meetings with traders’ bodies to motivate them to take active part in the fundraising campaign and collect donations from shopkeepers and members of the business community.

“The Turkish government and its organisations had executed a number of uplift works in water supply and other sectors and also helped poor in the district in the past,” claimed asif Iqbal, adding that the people of lakki Marwat will extend all-out assistance to their brethren in trouble. he appreciated the local administration for launching the fundraising drive and said that the legal fraternity would take enthusiastic part in it.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the relevant authorities to activate civil society and local welfare organisations in the fundraising activities. he said that pakistan stood by the brethren Muslim countries and would support and help them in the time of distress. he said that Turkiye had helped pakistan in all disasters and catastrophes and now it was our responsibility to respond in the same gesture.