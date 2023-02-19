Share:

LAHORE - A five-day anti-polio drive concluded on Saturday with the administration of the anti-polio vaccine drops to 20,06,762 chil­dren, under the age of five in Lahore, that completed the 96% target.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider direct­ed polio teams to extend the campaign for two days as catch-up days for the four per cent remaining children.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider also directed assistant commissioners to visit all those houses that did not get polio vaccination drops during the campaign. She said that the target was to administer the drops to a total of 20,85,283 children in Lahore, and so far a to­tal of 2,006,762 children had been administered the drops. She said that 33 children could not be vac­cinated due to medical rea­sons during the campaign. The district administration was grateful to the public for their cooperation to se­cure the future of children, she added.

DC LAHORE EXTENDS ANTI-POLIO DRIVE TO ACHIEVE 100 PER CENT TARGET

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has chaired a meeting of all ad­ministrative departments to review the arrangements for Pakistan Super League 8, here on Saturday at her office.

She instructed the of­ficials to illuminate the government offices and all empty buildings around the stadium as well as street lights around the stadium should also be restored within 24 hours.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider said that she would go in the field on Sunday night to check all the arrangements including street lights and cleanliness. She also di­rected all departments to make lists of their staff as soon as possible and get security clearance. She said that all offices locat­ed in Nishtar Park Sports Complex would be closed by 2 O’clock.

She said that the secu­rity agencies should get the complete information of the residents of Nishtar Park as soon as possible and inform the police if any guest of residents come to Nishtar Park. She said that PSL has become our identity in the world of cricket.

Rafia Haider said that any kind of negligence in the ar­rangements would not be tolerated while district ad­ministration had been mak­ing extraordinary arrange­ments for PSL to make it successful as per directions of caretaker CM Punjab