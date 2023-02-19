Share:

PESHAWAR - District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Muhammad Arif on Saturday made a visit to the Munda Dam, Mohmand and Police Line to review security measures for the Chinese staff working on the project. During the visit, he expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements and issued instructions to the police officers present. he emphasised that special attention should be given to the security of foreigners and that police personnel should be deployed on the designated routes.

The officers were instructed to escort the Chinese nationals through routes, while also remaining alert and vigilant by wearing helmets and jackets. DPO Charsadda also emphasised the importance of maintaining constant communication between the policemen on duty and the control room.

DSP Tangi Taj Mohammad Khan and DSP headquarters Nasrullah Khan, along with other police officials, were also present during the visit. The visit by DPO Charsadda was seen as a positive step towards ensuring the safety and security of the Chinese nationals, which is of great importance as the two countries continue to strengthen their ties.