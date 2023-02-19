Share:

Mansehra - Drivers and transporters for the Dasu hydropower project, as well as Chinese engineers and other personnel, went on strike to demand payment of arrears on saturday. The drivers of rented vehicles did not take foreigners to their respective working sites of the 4320 megawatts Dasu hydropower project, causing delays in the mega energy project being carried out in the Upper Kohistan district with financial assistance from the world Bank and other lending institutions.

They also protested by parking their vehicles at the Dasu Dam site, demanding that their outstanding funds for the previous four months be released immediately. protesters stated that they would refuse to provide services to Chinese engineers and labourers until their outstanding arrears were paid.

The drivers and carriers had informed management that if their demands were not met by February 8, 2023, they would refuse to transport the foreigners. Meanwhile, residents of the saglu region affected by the Dasu hydropower project staged a sit-in, demanding that the wapda release compensation funds. They chanted slogans in support of their demands, claiming that the wapda and district government had informed them that their money would be issued for the previous year, but to no avail.