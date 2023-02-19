Share:

There is no denying that Pakistan’s power sector is in shambles; despite generating a surplus, utilisation of electricity is inefficient, distribution losses are surmounting, and circular debt has surpassed Rs.4 trillion. Amongst all this, power theft has cost the country Rs.380 billion within the ongoing fiscal year and with an increase in tariffs, this amount is expected to rise to Rs.520 billion by the next year. Authorities need to devise solutions—most of which are rather straightforward to implement—to this to minimise costs and enhance the performance of the power sector

According to reports, the majority of the theft is carried out through tapping wires and the rest through meters that have been tampered with. Outside of the loss incurred, the worst part about this illegal activity is that it disproportionately impacts law abiding citizens who are burdened with an additional cost of Rs.220 billion per month. This means that they are paying for electricity illegally obtained by others who have chosen to defy the system. If not to protect itself from this cost, the government needs to devise and implement solutions that at least protects responsible citizens from gross exploitation.

The authorities state that various solutions were discussed and taken into consideration but were dropped due to their huge financial cost. While this is an understandable concern, we must realise that a one-time splurge may result in recovering billions of rupees that continue to go down the drain. Investment within the power sector is the only way to revive its performance and one solution that we can adopt is installing smart meters.

India saw immense success in tackling power theft through smart meters that are able to detect unusual and heavy power demands that point towards wire-tapping and enable authorities to shut off services to those that do not pay. Furthermore, they instill a sense of fear since they serve as a surveillance method and are much harder to tamper with. They also function through real time data collection, and are associated with the Internet of Things (IoT) which can detect when one part of the network of meters is not functioning as it should. This means that in the case they are tampered with, it is relatively easy to figure out and action can be taken immediately.