Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister of state for information Farrukh Habib in connection with an inquiry in an alleged graft case against him. The investigation agency has asked the former member national assembly through a notice, served to him, to appear in person before the investigating officer on February 21 at its Composite Circle, Faisalabad.

The notice said that an inquiry was being conducted at the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) against him on the allegations of misuse of powers, corruption and misappropriation. PTI secretary information Farrukh has been accused of committing corruption in the National Textile University (NTU), Faisalabad in connivance with its Rector Tanvir Hussain.

“During the inquiry proceedings, you may be required to answer questions and explain issues pertaining to the probe, truthfully and honestly,” said the notice . It added that the accused can bring the necessary documents and evidence in support of his defence. FIA said that proceedings under Section 175 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) would be initiated against the PTI leader in a court of law if he did not comply with the notice. Farrukh also shared the FIA’s notice on twitter, saying he received the notice of concocted inquiry .

“I stood firm with (PTI chairman) Imran Khan and will continue to raise my voice for the truth,” he said, adding that he was being victimised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.