MUZAFFARGARH - The Fisheries Depart­ment confiscated the boat, engine and some other ma­terial during a crackdown against outlaws involved in electrofishing at Esan­wala in Head Taunsa Bar­rage. According to official sources, a team of Fisheries Department, led by Inspec­tor Rashid Iqbal, conducted a raid to arrest the outlaws involved in electrofishing. Electrofishing is an illegal fishing technique in which electric shock was pro­duced to catch fishes. The alleged outlaws managed to escape after noticing the team. The fisheries depart­ment team seized peter en­gine, boat and other articles used for electrofishing. Le­gal action is being initiated against the alleged outlaws.