As we celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of Quaid, people in this country wonder why Jinnah’s vision of a modern democratic welfare state was derailed and converted into a security state whose citizens are insecure, facing the curse of terrorism and extremism. State sovereignty was compromised when Ayub Khan took over and decided that Pakistan would serve as a client state, serving the interests of foreign powers and jeopardizing the long-term national interests of this country.

Instead of focusing on developing human resources by investing in education and health and boosting our agricultural produce, today we face basic food shortages, brain drain, and a flight of capital. Natural oxygen-generating trees are being felled around the periphery of Lahore, reducing this city of gardens to the worst polluted city, whose citizens inhale toxic air. The once-green pastures in the vicinity of Shahdara are the latest victim of this insatiable greed. Lahore was already facing issues of smog because thousands of trees and agricultural land towards Kasur and the Indian border were wiped out and converted to concrete jungles. The fate of all major cities in Pakistan is similar. Food shortages are a net result of this mad rush because while the population is increasing, the agricultural-producing land is shrinking.

The chickens have come home to roost. Pakistanis are facing hardships, food price escalation, energy shortages, and the security of life and private property. Totally oblivious to the plight of citizens and the national economy, the political leaders, across divides and the paid establishment, are busy in power struggles and political maneuvering, irrespective of which political party is in power or whether the country is under dictatorial rule. They all seem to be in nexus with the real estate mafia, eager to park and launder their black money. The endless grant of amnesty schemes for powerful land mafia is common between PTI, PMLN, PPP, PMLQ, MQM, JUI, Musharraf junta, etc.

