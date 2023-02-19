Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Police, during a crackdown launched here on Saturday, busted a notorious 6-member motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles, cash money, and mobile phones from their possession.

DSP City Iqbal Khan Baloch and DSP Saddar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan told the media persons during a press conference that taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib directed to launch of a comprehensive crackdown against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.

They said that a special police team was formed, after which we traced the accused and arrested 6 criminals who were involved in various incidents of robbery and theft in the city and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles, 4 stolen mobile phones, and cash money amounting to Rs0.5m from the accused.