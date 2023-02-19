Share:

ANKARA -Germany’s annual producer inflation eased for the fourth consecutive month in January thanks to a slowdown in rising energy prices, according to data from the federal statistical bureau Destatis on Friday.

Producer prices rose 17.8% year-on-year in January, the slowest growth since September 2021. In December 2022, the increase had been 21.6% and in November 28.2%. Energy prices as a whole surged 32.9% compared to January 2022, as the cost of natural gas (distribution) and of electricity soared by 50.7% and 27.3%, respectively. The overall index excluding energy climbed 10.7% from a year ago. Moreover, prices also rose significantly for non-durable consumer goods (up 17.9%), intermediate goods (10%), durable consumer goods (10.8%), and capital goods (7.6%). On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1% in January, following a 0.4% decline in December 2022, also stemming from the development of energy prices. Compared to the previous month, energy prices fell 5%, mainly caused by a decrease in electricity prices.