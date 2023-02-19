Share:

LAHORE - Tehreek-Insaf’s Jail Bharo Tehreek’s focal per­son, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry has said that on February 22,about 200 workers besides six former members of the provincial and national assemblies will get voluntarily arrested. I will hold a dharna there, he said that the movement initiating from Lahore will spread in eight cities of the province by the end of February, no lead­er including Imran Khan is exempted from this arrest movement, he said. These views were ex­pressed by Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary while hold­ing a press conference in the main office Jail Road Lahore here on Saturday. The incidents of terrorism are increasing as PTI is concerned that the priority of the government is not to eradicate terrorism but to scare opponents by making false cases, he said. He said that from February 22nd to February 28th, Jail Bharo movement will be started from Lahore. Ejaz Chaudhry believes that the reason for the recent wave of terrorism in the country is the poor policy of the rulers. Rana Sanaullah should be arrested for defaming the judiciary and judges, he said. He also said that instead of guns and cannons, there should be a dialogue with the terrorists and unilateral decisions always lead to destruc­tion, he said.